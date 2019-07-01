UrduPoint.com
Blast On Mexican Hydrocarbon Pipeline Kills At Least 2 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Blast on Mexican Hydrocarbon Pipeline Kills at Least 2 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) At least two people died on Monday as a result of a blast on a Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline in the Mexican city of Celaya, Guanajuato state, local media reported.

According to El Financiero news paper, the investigation into the explosion is ongoing. Although the reasons for the incident remain unknown, the blast might have been caused by illegal tapping. The rescue services have carried out evacuation in some areas affected by the explosion. However, the local authorities do not expect much damage since the blast took place in an undeveloped area.

Another pipeline explosion happened on January 18 at Mexico's major Tuxpan-Tula pipeline and was caused by so-called huachicoleros, criminals who specialize in illegally tapping pipelines to steal fuel. That explosion claimed 135 lives.

As a result of the huachicoleros tapping pipelines, Mexican state oil company Pemex closed several large oil pipelines, which has caused fuel shortages in the country.

