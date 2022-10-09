Blast Rocks Building In Istanbul, Leaves One Person Injured - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 11:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) An explosion occurred in a building in Istanbul on Sunday, injuring one person, Turkish media report.
According to the Milliyet newspaper, the explosion went off in a residential building in the Kadikoy district and caused a fire.
Several fire and police brigades along with ambulances were called to the scene. The fire is put under control.
Other news outlets report that one person was injured as a result of the blast. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.