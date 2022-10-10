Blast Rocks Building in Istanbul, Leaves One Person Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) An explosion occurred in a building in Istanbul on Sunday, injuring one person, Turkish media report.

According to the Milliyet newspaper, the explosion went off in a residential building in the Kadikoy district and caused a fire.

Several fire and police brigades along with ambulances were called to the scene. The fire is put under control.

Other news outlets report that one person was injured as a result of the blast. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.