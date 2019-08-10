UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Rocks Copenhagen Police Station, No Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:18 PM

Blast rocks Copenhagen police station, no injuries

An explosion rocked a Copenhagen police station in the early hours Saturday, causing damage but no injuries just days after a similar blast at the national tax agency

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :An explosion rocked a Copenhagen police station in the early hours Saturday, causing damage but no injuries just days after a similar blast at the national tax agency.

The glass entrance doors were shattered and debris was scattered on the ground outside, images showed.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known, police said.

The blast occurred at 3:18 am (0118 GMT) in the Norrebro neighbourhood, near the Osterbro district where a powerful explosion late Tuesday caused severe damage to the tax agency headquarters.

"It's too early to say whether there is any connection (with the explosion at the tax agency) but that is something we are looking into," Copenhagen deputy police inspector Rasmus Agerskov Schultz told news agency Ritzau.

Police wrote on Twitter that they were looking for a man seen fleeing from the police station blast, dressed in dark clothing and white shoes, and asked any witnesses to come forward.

On Wednesday, police described the tax agency explosion as a deliberate act but have yet to provide any further information from their investigation.

Morten Ostergaard, a member of the Social Liberal Party and a former economic and interior affair ministers, wrote on Twitter that an "attack against the police is an attack against all of us.""In Denmark no one should be afraid that their workplace will be blown to bits. Tax agency, police, anywhere."

Related Topics

Attack Police Police Station Twitter Man Denmark All From

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

6 minutes ago

Javeria Khan benefits from captaining ICC Women’ ..

32 minutes ago

Message of the OIC Secretary General on the Occasi ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates the Muslim Wor ..

33 minutes ago

PASSD to accelerate policy reform of public hospit ..

49 seconds ago

Cloudy weather predicted for KP

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.