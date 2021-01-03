Blast Targeting Religious Council Head in Northeastern Afghanistan Kills 5 - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Five people died in a car explosion targeting the head of an Islamic religious scholars council in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kapisa, police spokesman Shaiq Shorash said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion took place in the province, targeting a vehicle carrying the head of Kapisa Ulema Council, Mirwais Karimi, who survived the attempt on his life.

According to the police, five of Karimi's colleagues died in the explosion, caused by a magnetic mine.

The Tolo news broadcaster reported that two people, including Karimi, were wounded.

No one has yet taken responsibility for the incident.