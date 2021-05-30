Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in Central Afghanistan - Reports

An explosion hit a university bus carrying lecturers in the central Afghan Parwan province and claimed four lives, media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) An explosion hit a university bus carrying lecturers in the central Afghan Parwan province and claimed four lives, media reported on Saturday.

According to Tolo news, the blast also injured 13 other people. It occurred at around 3:15 p.m. (10:45 GMT) on Saturday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.