Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People In Central Afghanistan - Reports
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:28 AM
An explosion hit a university bus carrying lecturers in the central Afghan Parwan province and claimed four lives, media reported on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) An explosion hit a university bus carrying lecturers in the central Afghan Parwan province and claimed four lives, media reported on Saturday.
According to Tolo news, the blast also injured 13 other people. It occurred at around 3:15 p.m. (10:45 GMT) on Saturday.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.