Blast Targets UN Mission In Libya's Benghazi, Leaving 2 People Killed, 10 Injured - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Two people were killed and 10 more injured on Saturday in the Libyan city of Benghazi as a result of an explosion that targeted the UN mission in the country, a medical source told Sputnik.

"A car bomb exploded near the food market in the al-Hawari district in the western part of the city ... The explosion left two people killed and 10 more injured, including a child," the source said.

Libyan lawmaker Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik that the blast targeted employees of the UN mission in Libya.

"That demonstrates that Benghazi is not a safe place," the lawmaker said.

The attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two rival authorities: the LNA-backed parliament rules over eastern Libya, while the UN-supported GNA controls the other part of the country.

The confrontation between the two rival Libyan authorities dangerously escalated in early April, after the forces of the LNA launched an offensive on Tripoli to free it from those whom it describes as terrorists.

