Blast Took Place Near Israeli Embassy In New Delhi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi, India's Times Now broadcaster reported on Friday, noting that no injuries were recorded so far.

Windscreens of several cars parked across the street were damaged.

Police officials have already arrived at the site. The area is cordoned off.

