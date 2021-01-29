Blast Took Place Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday, the city police said, noting that no injuries were recorded.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.

05 pm near 5 apj Abdul kalam road near Jindal house [a residential complex not far from the Israeli embassy]. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of 3 vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the police said in a statement.

Police officials have already arrived at the site after the incident. The area is cordoned off.