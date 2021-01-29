Blast Took Place Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi - Police

A blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday, the city police said, noting that no injuries were recorded

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday, the city police said, noting that no injuries were recorded.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm [11:35 GMT] near 5 apj Abdul kalam road near Jindal house [a residential complex not far from the Israeli embassy]. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of 3 vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the police said in a statement.

Police officials and the National Security Guards have already arrived at the site after the incident for further investigation. The area is cordoned off.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, held a telephone conversation following the incident.

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," Jaishankar tweeted.

Ashkenazi, on his part, thanked his colleague for cooperation and affirmed Israel's readiness to help.

"The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion," the top Israeli diplomat wrote on Twitter.

The Indian secretary to the government in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, has also spoken to Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka.