Blast Traps 49 Coal Miners in Northern Turkey - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) An explosion at a coalmine in the northern Turkish province of Bartin trapped 49 miners on Friday, the provincial governor said.

"Forty-four workers are located 300 meters (984 feet) below the ground and five 350 meters below the ground," Nurtac Arslan told reporters.

Local media reported that there were 115 people underground when the blast occurred. Some of them were rescued.

The Turkish disaster and emergency management agency AFAD said that the blast appeared to have been caused by a transformer.

Rescuers and firefighters were dispatched to the mine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ministers of interior and natural resources to travel to the area.