UrduPoint.com

Blast Traps 49 Coal Miners In Northern Turkey - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Blast Traps 49 Coal Miners in Northern Turkey - Governor

An explosion at a coalmine in the northern Turkish province of Bartin trapped 49 miners on Friday, the provincial governor said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) An explosion at a coalmine in the northern Turkish province of Bartin trapped 49 miners on Friday, the provincial governor said.

"Forty-four workers are located 300 meters (984 feet) below the ground and five 350 meters below the ground," Nurtac Arslan told reporters.

Local media reported that there were 115 people underground when the blast occurred. Some of them were rescued.

The Turkish disaster and emergency management agency AFAD said that the blast appeared to have been caused by a transformer.

Rescuers and firefighters were dispatched to the mine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ministers of interior and natural resources to travel to the area.

Related Topics

Governor Arslan Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is ..

UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is Behind Crimea Bridge Attack

3 minutes ago
 Poland Integrates Patriot Complex Into National Ai ..

Poland Integrates Patriot Complex Into National Air Defense System - Minister

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Appeals to Russia to Allow Red Cross to A ..

UN Chief Appeals to Russia to Allow Red Cross to Access All War Prisoners - Spok ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation calls on Governor Pu ..

Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago
 UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is ..

UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is Behind Crimea Bridge Attack

13 minutes ago
 Imran promoting wrong narrative to regain power: S ..

Imran promoting wrong narrative to regain power: SAPM Attaullah Tarar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.