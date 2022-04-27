UrduPoint.com

Blasting Techno, Kharkiv Youth Brave The Bombs To Deliver Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Blasting techno, Kharkiv youth brave the bombs to deliver food

With their red Opel Astra blaring techno music and the boot full to the brim with supplies, three Ukrainian volunteers deliver aid to Kharkiv neighbourhoods targeted by Russian rockets

Kharkiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :With their red Opel Astra blaring techno music and the boot full to the brim with supplies, three Ukrainian volunteers deliver aid to Kharkiv neighbourhoods targeted by Russian rockets.

While the previous two days had been fairly quiet in Ukraine's second city, on Tuesday, the roar of Ukrainian cannon and Russian artillery rang out again.

The frontline is less than five kilometres (three miles) from Kharkiv's northern and eastern districts. The Russian border itself is only a few dozen kilometres away.

None of that discourages the volunteers Nazar, Alexei and Oleg.

Outside a kindergarten now serving as a food storage centre, they load their car boot with plastic bags containing bread and canned food.

"Our main goal is to feed children and the elderly, they need it most," said Nazar Tishchenko, 34.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, people have no money or work. Many of them can't even get to a supermarket," he added.

Wearing his cap the wrong way round, a T-shirt, black shorts and bright red trainers, Nazar resembles French football star Karim Benzema with his goatee, shaved skull and imposing frame.

A football fan, he likes a fight, but he is no fan of the police. He has the numbers 13 and 12 tattooed on his shins, numbers representing the letters forming the acronym ACAB: "All cops are bastards".

Born in Tyrnyauz, Russia, he has lived his "whole life in the football fan movement, with nationalist guys who are imbued with love for our country", Ukraine.

Related Topics

Football Police Music Ukraine Russia Car Kharkiv Money Border All From Love

Recent Stories

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

3 minutes ago
 Saudi visit to open new vistas of opportunities fo ..

Saudi visit to open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistan: Ashrafi

10 seconds ago
 Heat wave conditions to continue in most parts til ..

Heat wave conditions to continue in most parts till Monday: PMD

11 seconds ago
 Kremlin Rejects EU's Accusations of Blackmail Over ..

Kremlin Rejects EU's Accusations of Blackmail Over Transition to Ruble Payments ..

12 seconds ago
 LCCI felicitates new FBR chairman

LCCI felicitates new FBR chairman

16 seconds ago
 Extremism & intolerance major challenge for countr ..

Extremism & intolerance major challenge for country : Samina Zehri

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.