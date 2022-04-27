Blasting techno, Kharkiv youth brave the bombs to deliver food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With their red Opel Astra blaring techno music and the boot full to the brim with supplies, three Ukrainian volunteers deliver aid to Kharkiv neighbourhoods targeted by Russian rockets

While the previous two days had been fairly quiet in Ukraine's second city, on Tuesday, the roar of Ukrainian cannon and Russian artillery rang out again.

The frontline is less than five kilometres (three miles) from Kharkiv's northern and eastern districts. The Russian border itself is only a few dozen kilometres away.

None of that discourages the volunteers Nazar, Alexei and Oleg.

Outside a kindergarten now serving as a food storage centre, they load their car boot with plastic bags containing bread and canned food.

"Our main goal is to feed children and the elderly, they need it most," said Nazar Tishchenko, 34.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, people have no money or work. Many of them can't even get to a supermarket," he added.

Wearing his cap the wrong way round, a T-shirt, black shorts and bright red trainers, Nazar resembles French football star Karim Benzema with his goatee, shaved skull and imposing frame.

A football fan, he likes a fight, but he is no fan of the police. He has the numbers 13 and 12 tattooed on his shins, numbers representing the letters forming the acronym ACAB: "All cops are bastards".

Born in Tyrnyauz, Russia, he has lived his "whole life in the football fan movement, with nationalist guys who are imbued with love for our country", Ukraine.