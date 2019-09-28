UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blasts As Insurgents Try To Disrupt Afghan Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:39 PM

Blasts as insurgents try to disrupt Afghan presidential election

Insurgents worked to disrupt Afghanistan's presidential election Saturday, with a series of blasts reported across the country as voters headed to the polls and troops flooded the streets of the capital

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Insurgents worked to disrupt Afghanistan's presidential election Saturday, with a series of blasts reported across the country as voters headed to the polls and troops flooded the streets of the capital.

The vote marks the culmination of a bloody election campaign that is seen as a two-horse race between President Ashraf Ghani and his bitter rival Abdullah Abdullah, the country's chief executive.

The Taliban, who unleashed a string of bombings during the two-month campaign, in recent days issued repeated warnings they intend to attack polling centres.

At least 15 people were wounded in the southern city of Kandahar when a bomb went off at a polling station about two hours after voting began, a hospital director told AFP, and officials across the country reported several small explosions at other election sites.

"Peace is the first desire of our people," Ghani said after casting his vote at a high school in Kabul.

"Our roadmap (for peace) is ready, I want the people to give us permission and legitimacy so that we pursue peace." Wary authorities placed an uneasy Kabul under partial lockdown, flooding streets with troops and banning trucks from entering the city in an effort to stop would-be suicide bombers attacking the electoral process.

One voter at a polling station in a Kabul high school said it was important to cast a ballot.

"I know there are security threats but bombs and attacks have become part of our everyday lives," 55-year-old Mohiuddin, who only gave one name, told AFP.

"I am not afraid, we have to vote if we want to bring changes to our lives." The capital's traffic, often gridlocked, dropped to a trickle as schools and offices closed for the day and as many people chose to stay off the roads.

Some 9.6 million Afghans are registered to vote, but many have lost any hope that after 18 years of war any leader can unify the fractious country and improve basic living conditions, boost the stagnating economy or bolster security.

Abdullah and Ghani both claimed victory in the 2014 election -- a vote so tainted by fraud and violence that it led to a constitutional crisis and forced then-US president Barack Obama to push for a compromise that saw Abdullah awarded the subordinate role.

Sunawbar Mirzae, 23, said she chose to brave the polls because she valued her right to vote.

"The only request I have from the election commission is that they ensure the transparency of the election because lots of people have lost their trust," she told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Barack Obama Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Suicide Traffic Kandahar Ashraf Ghani From Race Million

Recent Stories

Huge tanker blast sparks fire injuring 12 in South ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's Honda urges Man Utd to sign him in Twitter ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunam ..

5 minutes ago

Queen frontman Adam Lambert bares glam authenticit ..

3 minutes ago

Halep to play China Open despite chronic back prob ..

3 minutes ago

Klitschko and Hakkinen headline stellar cast of sp ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.