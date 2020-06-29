Blasts At Afghan Market Kill 23 Civilians: Officials
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:38 PM
Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 23 civilians were killed when a series of explosions, including from a car bomb, rocked a market in southern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.
The blasts, which included four rockets, were at a market in the Sangin district of Helmand province, and also wounded 15 people, the governor's office and army said in separate statements.