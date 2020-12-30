Explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government, an AFP correspondent at the scene said

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

"At least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft," the correspondent said.

A security source told AFP that there were a number of injuries, none of whom were government officials.