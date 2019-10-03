UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blasts Heard As 2 Projectiles Land In Baghdad's Green Zone Amid Protests - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:40 AM

Blasts Heard as 2 Projectiles Land in Baghdad's Green Zone Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Explosions rocked the so-called Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign missions are located, in Iraq's capital of Baghdad as two projectiles landed there, local media reported on Thursday amid anti-government protests in the area.

Al Arabiya reported that the first projectile landed near the Turkish embassy, while the second one fell in the area of Al Harisiya bridge.

Notably, Baghdad is currently facing large-scale anti-government protests.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced a curfew across Baghdad beginning at 05:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Thursday that would last until further notice.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq Baghdad Media Government

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

5 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

6 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

6 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

7 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.