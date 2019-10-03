(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Explosions rocked the so-called Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign missions are located, in Iraq's capital of Baghdad as two projectiles landed there, local media reported on Thursday amid anti-government protests in the area.

Al Arabiya reported that the first projectile landed near the Turkish embassy, while the second one fell in the area of Al Harisiya bridge.

Notably, Baghdad is currently facing large-scale anti-government protests.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced a curfew across Baghdad beginning at 05:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Thursday that would last until further notice.