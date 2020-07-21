UrduPoint.com
Blasts Heard At Site Of Hostage-Taking Incident In Ukraine's Lutsk - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:44 PM

Blasts Heard at Site of Hostage-Taking Incident in Ukraine's Lutsk - Reports

Blasts were heard at the site of hostage-taking incident in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, a correspondent for Ukraine's Channel 24 reported on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Blasts were heard at the site of hostage-taking incident in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, a correspondent for Ukraine's Channel 24 reported on Tuesday.

"About 20 minutes ago, three blasts were heard. One of them was an explosion and other suspicious pops.

The military, when they were next to me, said that it was a sound allegedly from a grenade. A smoke cloud was visible," he said.

According to the UNN news agency, the explosions occurred at about 15:20 Moscow time (12:20 GMT).

According to the agency, the terrorist threw an unidentified explosive device from the bus. The device then exploded. Nobody was hurt.

