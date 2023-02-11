Blasts Heard in Kharkiv Region, Air Defense Goes Off in Kiev Region - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Explosions have occurred in Ukraine's Kharkiv region following the wave of air raid warnings that were issued in multiple regions on Friday, Ukrainian media report.

Air defense went off in the Kiev region late on Friday night and blasts were reported in the Kharkiv region, the Klymenko Time news outlet said.

According to the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, on Friday, air raid warnings were issued in all of Ukraine's regions, including the capital city of Kiev. Ukrainian media reported on explosions in the Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions, among others.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that thermal and hydroelectric facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were damaged in six Ukrainian regions on Friday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that Russia started carrying out on October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).