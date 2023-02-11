UrduPoint.com

Blasts Heard In Kharkiv Region, Air Defense Goes Off In Kiev Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Blasts Heard in Kharkiv Region, Air Defense Goes Off in Kiev Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Explosions have occurred in Ukraine's Kharkiv region following the wave of air raid warnings that were issued in multiple regions on Friday, Ukrainian media report.

Air defense went off in the Kiev region late on Friday night and blasts were reported in the Kharkiv region, the Klymenko Time news outlet said.

According to the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, on Friday, air raid warnings were issued in all of Ukraine's regions, including the capital city of Kiev. Ukrainian media reported on explosions in the Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions, among others.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that thermal and hydroelectric facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were damaged in six Ukrainian regions on Friday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that Russia started carrying out on October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Ukraine Russia German Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Kiev October November Media All

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

4 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

4 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.