Blasts Heard in Syrian Golan Heights Area - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Sounds of explosions are being heard in Quneitra Governorate in south-western Syria, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya tv (Syrian news Channel) reports.

According to Syrian media reports, the sounds of powerful blasts were heard in the southern suburbs of Quneitra in the early hours of Tuesday.

No more details on the incident in the Syrian Golan Heights area have been provided so far.