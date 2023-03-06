Blasts Heard in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Regional Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) At least three explosions were heard overnight in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"In the regional center, temporarily occupied by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, there were at least three explosions," Rogov said on Telegram.

He added that, according to preliminary data, the air defense systems of the Ukrainian armed forces were striking Geran drones that were targeting ammunition depots and military equipment of Ukrainian militants.

On Saturday, power was cut to parts of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, which is currently under Ukrainian control, just after local residents heard loud explosions.