Blasts Heard in Ukrainian City of Novomoskovsk - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Explosions have occurred in the city of Novomoskovsk in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian media report citing the city's mayor, Serhiy Reznik.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Telegram late on Friday night that a fire had started in Novomoskovsk.

The Ukrainian Suspilne broadcaster said citing Novomoskovsk Mayor Serhiy Reznik that blasts were heard in the city.

Earlier on Friday, an air raid warning was issued in the region of Dnipropetrovsk.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.