Blasts Heard Near Locomotive Depot in Zaporizhzhia Region City Polohy - Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Ukrainian forces shelled the Polohy city in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, the emergency services said, adding that three explosions were heard in the locomotive depot area.

"Fighters of the Kiev terrorist regime shelled the city of Polohy at 11.00 (08:00 am GMT). Three explosions sounded in the area of the locomotive depot. Details of damage and casualties to be confirmed," the emergency services said in a statement.