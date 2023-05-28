Blasts in Kiev Result in Damage to Warehouse - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) A series of explosions have occurred in the Ukrainian capital, resulting in a fire and damage to a warehouse, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"In the Holosiivskyi District, a fire is being contained over an area of 700 square meters (7,535 square feet). The destruction of building structures covers a total area of 1,000 square meters ... The roof of a three-story warehouse building is on fire," Klitschko said on Telegram on Sunday morning.

Air raid sirens went off across most of Ukraine overnight, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Kiev, as well as the regions of Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Sumy overnight.

On Sunday morning, Ukrainian media reported that several explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.