Blasts Kill Four At Myanmar New Year Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Four people were killed in eastern Myanmar on Thursday after a series of car bombs exploded at a pagoda where a crowd had gathered to mark the start of the Buddhist new year, the country's ruling junta said

The blasts came days after an estimated 130 people were reported killed in a junta air strike in central Myanmar.

Shortly before midday, explosions destroyed at least three vehicles near Yan Taing Aung pagoda in eastern Shan state's Lashio township, local media reported.

"Four men were killed on spot from the blast area," said a Lashio rescue worker who transported the dead and wounded away from the site.

He told AFP 12 people were wounded and two were in serious condition at a hospital.

