Blasts Near Hospital In Kabul Kill At Least 19 People - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) At least 19 people were killed and 50 others got injured following explosions near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, AFR reported, citing the Health Ministry.
Earlier in the day, the media reported that blasts killed 15 people and injured 34 more.