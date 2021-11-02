UrduPoint.com

Blasts Near Hospital In Kabul Kill At Least 19 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:08 PM

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others got injured following explosions near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, AFR reported, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) At least 19 people were killed and 50 others got injured following explosions near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, AFR reported, citing the Health Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that blasts killed 15 people and injured 34 more.

