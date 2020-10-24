Blasts Occur Aboard Fire-Hit Russian Tanker In Sea Of Azov, 6 Crew Rescued - Emergencies
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Two blasts broke out aboard a Russian tanker in the Sea of Azov on Saturday following a fire, six out of 13 crew members have been rescued, the region's emergency services told Sputnik.
"As a result of a fire aboard an oil tanker in the Sea of Azov, two explosions occurred in compartments for petroleum products," the emergency services said.