Blasts Occur Aboard Fire-Hit Russian Tanker in Sea of Azov, 6 Crew Rescued - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Two blasts broke out aboard a Russian tanker in the Sea of Azov on Saturday following a fire, six out of 13 crew members have been rescued, the region's emergency services told Sputnik.

"As a result of a fire aboard an oil tanker in the Sea of Azov, two explosions occurred in compartments for petroleum products," the emergency services said.