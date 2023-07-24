Blasts Reported in Odesa Region of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian region of Odesa late on Sunday night, Ukrainian media report.

Overnight, an air raid warning was issued in Odesa, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The TSN tv channel said that blasts occurred in the region of Odesa overnight.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry dismissed Kiev's claims that a Russian missile strike hit the Transfiguration Cathedral in the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, stressing that all intended targets were located at a safe distance from the Orthodox cathedral. The ministry said that the cathedral likely sustained damage due to the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft guided missile as a result of erroneous actions of the operators of Ukrainian air defense systems, which Ukrainian forces had deliberately placed in residential areas.

The Russian defense ministry stressed that Russia's plans to strike Ukrainian military and terrorist infrastructure draw on thoroughly verified and cross-checked information, "deliberately avoiding striking civilian facilities" as well as cultural and historical heritage sites.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that the Russian forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near Odesa, where foreign mercenaries were also present.