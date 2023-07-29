Blasts Reported in Parts of Zaporizhzhia Controlled by Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Explosions were heard in the Kiev-controlled parts of the region of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Saturday, Ukrainian media report.

On Friday evening, air raid sirens sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Kiev region and the capital city itself, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the week) newspaper said that explosions were heard in Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia early on Saturday morning.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.