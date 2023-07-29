Open Menu

Blasts Reported In Parts Of Zaporizhzhia Controlled By Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Blasts Reported in Parts of Zaporizhzhia Controlled by Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Explosions were heard in the Kiev-controlled parts of the region of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Saturday, Ukrainian media report.

On Friday evening, air raid sirens sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Kiev region and the capital city itself, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the week) newspaper said that explosions were heard in Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia early on Saturday morning.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Kiev February May October Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

8 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

8 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

8 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

8 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

8 hours ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

8 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

8 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

8 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

8 hours ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

8 hours ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

8 hours ago

More Stories From World