UrduPoint.com

Blasts Reported In Several Regions Of Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Blasts Reported in Several Regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Ternopil and the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region on Sunday morning, Ukrainian media report.

In the early hours of Sunday, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The TSN tv channel said on Sunday that blasts were heard in the regions of Sumy and Kherson. Ternopil regional authorities said on social media that sounds of explosions were heard in the region on Sunday morning.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at around 02:46 local time on Sunday (23:46 GMT on Saturday).

Later in the night, at around 03:04 local time, air raid warnings were issued in the Kiev Region and the Ukrainian capital itself, as well as the regions of Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Zhyromyr.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Kiev, as well as the regions of Kiev, Kharkiv and Ternopil.

Related Topics

Ukraine Social Media Chernihiv Kherson Ternopil Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv Kiev Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

7 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

7 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

9 hours ago
 Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'pe ..

Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'peaceful protest before SC' on M ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But N ..

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

9 hours ago
 Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt ..

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt official

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.