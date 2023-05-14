Blasts Reported in Several Regions of Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Ternopil and the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region on Sunday morning, Ukrainian media report.

In the early hours of Sunday, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The TSN tv channel said on Sunday that blasts were heard in the regions of Sumy and Kherson. Ternopil regional authorities said on social media that sounds of explosions were heard in the region on Sunday morning.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at around 02:46 local time on Sunday (23:46 GMT on Saturday).

Later in the night, at around 03:04 local time, air raid warnings were issued in the Kiev Region and the Ukrainian capital itself, as well as the regions of Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Zhyromyr.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Kiev, as well as the regions of Kiev, Kharkiv and Ternopil.