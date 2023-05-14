Blasts Reported in Ukrainian Capital, Kharkiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well as the region of Kharkiv, late on Saturday night, Ukrainian media report.

On Saturday evening, an air raid warning was issued in Kiev; air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian news website Strana.ua said citing local authorities that explosions were heard in Kiev and Kharkiv Region late on Saturday night. The TSN tv channel also reported about sounds of blasts in Kharkiv.

Ternopil regional authorities said on social media that explosions were heard in the city and the region on Saturday evening.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.