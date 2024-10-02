Open Menu

Blasts, Shooting Around Israeli Embassies In Nordic Capitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Police in Denmark and Sweden said on Wednesday they were probing attacks around Israeli embassies in their capitals which took place as middle East tensions spiral.

In Denmark, police said three people had been arrested after twin blasts were reported in the "immediate proximity" of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Two men were arrested on a train at Copenhagen Central Station. In addition, earlier in the day we arrested a man elsewhere in Copenhagen," police said in a post on the X social media platform.

Swedish police confirmed that the Israeli embassy in Stockholm had been targeted in a shooting on Tuesday just before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Man Stockholm Sweden Denmark Middle East Post

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

3 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

3 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

3 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

15 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

15 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

24 hours ago

More Stories From World