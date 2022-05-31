'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Biden White House - Reports

UrduPoint.com

At least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon, Politico reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) At least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Some of those who remain describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion, the report said.

The departures have been so pronounced that, according to one current and one former White House official, some Black aides have adopted a term for them "Blaxit," the report said.

The current wave of resignations and departures started in December 2021 when Vice President Kamala Harris' senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced her departure to take up a commentator's post at the MSNBC news network, the report also said.

Three other Harris aides - Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne and Vincent Evans - followed her, the report added.

The list of those who have left or are planning to leave the White House staff soon includes National Security Council Senior Director Linda Etim, Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble, Associate Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley and Council of Economic Advisers aide Saharra Griffin, according to the report.

