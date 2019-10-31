Blaze at UNESCO World Heritage Castle in Southern Japan Put Out - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A fire at the landmark Shurijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, has been extinguished 12 hours after it broke out, Kyodo news agency reported, citing local fire department.

A major blaze broke out at the site, located in the city of Naha, shortly before 02:40 a.m. local time on Thursday (17:40 GMT on Wednesday).

It has been put out only by 1:30 p.m. There have been no reports about casualties provoked by the blaze so far. The police are working to determine the causes behind the fire.

The castle is part of a complex of monuments and buildings representing the history of the Kingdom of Ryukyu, which existed on the Ryukyu Islands between the 15th-19th century.

The popular tourist site was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2000.