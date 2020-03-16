UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blaze Breaks Out At Refugee Camp On Greece's Island Of Lesbos - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Blaze Breaks Out at Refugee Camp on Greece's Island of Lesbos - Reports

A massive fire started at the Moria refugee camp, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing local media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A massive fire started at the Moria refugee camp, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing local media.

The camp was built to shelter a maximum of 5,400 people but has over 20,000 residents, according to the paper. It is currently being evacuated.

According to To Nisi news outlet, the firefighters are struggling to get to the center of the fire, as the facility is overcrowded.

Greece has been struggling to accommodate the rising number of refugees and migrants coming to the country through Turkey. The situation has been exacerbated by Ankara opening its borders with Greece, allowing everyone willing to try crossing in Europe.

Related Topics

Fire Europe Turkey Ankara Greece Turkish Lira Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

17 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

32 minutes ago

2,160 Public Service Vehicles fined during last tw ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police to set up control room for precau ..

1 minute ago

US warns Iraq it 'will not tolerate' attacks on Am ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of former gov ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.