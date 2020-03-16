(@FahadShabbir)

A massive fire started at the Moria refugee camp, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing local media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A massive fire started at the Moria refugee camp, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing local media.

The camp was built to shelter a maximum of 5,400 people but has over 20,000 residents, according to the paper. It is currently being evacuated.

According to To Nisi news outlet, the firefighters are struggling to get to the center of the fire, as the facility is overcrowded.

Greece has been struggling to accommodate the rising number of refugees and migrants coming to the country through Turkey. The situation has been exacerbated by Ankara opening its borders with Greece, allowing everyone willing to try crossing in Europe.