Blaze Destroys Main Hall Of Ancient South Korean Buddhist Temple - Fire Service

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Blaze Destroys Main Hall of Ancient South Korean Buddhist Temple - Fire Service

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The main hall of the Naejang temple, one of the oldest Buddhist temples in South Korea, has once again perished in the fire, the police service of the North Jeolla province said on Friday.

The firemen were notified about the fire at the temple, which is located in the Naejangsan national park near the Jeongeup city, at about 09:30 GMT. The suspected cause of the fire is arson. The temple's main hall, Daewungjeon, got burned down as a result. There has been no information about casualties so far.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the police arrested a suspected perpetrator, a 53-year-old monk from the temple. His motives are unknown.

The fire was stopped at 12:10 GMT with the help of 147 firefighters and 21 fire engines.

Originally built in 636 in the Baekje kingdom, the Naejang temple has burned down and restored multiple times. including during the Korean War. In 2012, a fire caused by a sort circuit destroyed Daewungjeon along with Buddhist statues and paintings inside. The building was restored once again in 2015.

