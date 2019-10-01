UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blaze Hits F-35 Component Production Site In Luxembourg - Fire Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Blaze Hits F-35 Component Production Site in Luxembourg - Fire Service

A blaze has hit a facility in Luxembourg that belongs to a manufacturer of composite materials for F-35 fighter jets, the microstate's fire service said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A blaze has hit a facility in Luxembourg that belongs to a manufacturer of composite materials for F-35 fighter jets, the microstate's fire service said on Tuesday.

According to the fire service, the incident occurred at a production site of company Euro-Composites in Echternach.

"The fire is under control.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze are still ongoing," the service said, adding that the fire occurred near a warehouse.

The staff of the enterprise has been evacuated, with about 100 firefighters battling the inferno.

According to the RTL media outlet, local residents heard a blast in the area, reporting about clouds of smoke engulfing the site.

Euro-Composites is the main manufacturer of Kevlar honeycomb core material for F-35, the company's website said.

Related Topics

Fire Company Luxembourg Enterprise SITE Media

Recent Stories

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

35 seconds ago

Hope for Peace as Russia Set to Host China, US, Pa ..

39 seconds ago

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Oper ..

4 minutes ago

Finland Wants to Boost Cross-Border Cooperation Wi ..

4 minutes ago

UAE has developed strategy to keep pace with globa ..

40 minutes ago

UN Hopes Turkish Safe Zone in Syria to Not Infring ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.