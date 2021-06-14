Blaze Hurts 24 at Siberian Gas Station

A fire that ripped through a gas station in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk in southern Russia on Monday injured 24 people, an official at the regional emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A fire that ripped through a gas station in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk in southern Russia on Monday injured 24 people, an official at the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

The blaze spread over an area of 13,000 square feet, causing three fuel tanks to explode.

Firefighters took it under control in late afternoon.

"Twenty-four people have been injured, including one child," the official said.

The local health authority earlier told Sputnik that 21 people had been injured, and six patients are at an intensive care unit.