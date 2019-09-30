UrduPoint.com
Blaze In Factory In Eastern China Kills 19 People - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) At least 19 people were killed and three more injured in a blaze that erupted in a factory eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, local authorities said Monday.

The blaze erupted in the county of Ninghai on Sunday at about 13:20 local time (05:20 GMT).

By 16:00 the firefighters managed to extinguish fires.

Among those wounded, two received serious injuries and one more small injuries.

The causes of the blaze remain unknown.

