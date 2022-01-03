Blaze in South African Parliament Building Flares Up Again - Official

The fire in the South African parliament is raging anew despite having been previously localized, parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The fire in the South African parliament is raging anew despite having been previously localized, parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Monday.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning. The police said it arrested and questioned the suspected arsonist later that day.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Cape Town fire and rescue service said that the blaze was under control, with flames remaining only in the building's oldest part.

"Devastating. Distressing. Inexplicable. Fresh fire just broke out on the roof of the National Assembly Building. Reinforcements underway by firefighters. The battle WILL be won," Mothapo tweeted.

The parliament sits in a complex of buildings an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.