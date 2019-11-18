UrduPoint.com
Blaze Starts Near Hong Kong Polytechnic University Following Police's Assault - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) A massive fire broke out on Monday near the building of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University following the police storming the campus, seized by protesters, RTHK broadcaster reports.

Following last week's clashes, many protesters withdrew into the university, turning it into a makeshift fortress to fend off the law enforcement officers.

The police stormed into the university early in the morning, after a prolonged standoff with the protesters, who barricaded themselves in the university's campus. In response, the protesters began hurling Molotov cocktails at them, causing the aforementioned fire.

The mass protests began in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

