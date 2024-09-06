Open Menu

'Blessed' Papua New Guinea Welcomes Pope During Landmark Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

'Blessed' Papua New Guinea welcomes pope during landmark tour

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Over mountains, by air, and by sea, pilgrims have flocked to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea's capital where Pope Francis landed late Friday on a landmark visit.

The 87-year-old pontiff will spend four days and three nights in one of the Pacific's poorest and most troubled nations, addressing politicians and bishops, meeting street children, and travelling to the remote jungle outpost of Vanimo.

He will hold mass for tens of thousands of the faithful in the capital, people such as Josephine Gofeau who describe his visit as a "blessing" that has brought "peace and harmony" to a country that is short on both.

Once-dusty roads have been swept, street hawkers cleared away and yellow-and-white Vatican flags flutter from lampposts under the warm breeze of the Coral Sea.

Among the gathering masses are 43 pilgrims who travelled by foot from the north coast to the south, traversing dense jungle and the formidable central cordillera, a journey measured in weeks, not days.

The trip was less arduous for others, but no less transformative.

Sophie Balbal travelled from the island of New Britain to represent a group of mothers.

"This is my very first time in my life to travel on a plane and to come to Port Moresby," she told AFP excitedly.

"Whatever message he passes on to us, I will try my best to pass it on to my fellow mothers, all the mamas in our parish."

Related Topics

Visit Vanimo Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Turkish Lira All From Best

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 day ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 day ago

More Stories From World