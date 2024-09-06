'Blessed' Papua New Guinea Welcomes Pope During Landmark Tour
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Over mountains, by air, and by sea, pilgrims have flocked to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea's capital where Pope Francis landed late Friday on a landmark visit.
The 87-year-old pontiff will spend four days and three nights in one of the Pacific's poorest and most troubled nations, addressing politicians and bishops, meeting street children, and travelling to the remote jungle outpost of Vanimo.
He will hold mass for tens of thousands of the faithful in the capital, people such as Josephine Gofeau who describe his visit as a "blessing" that has brought "peace and harmony" to a country that is short on both.
Once-dusty roads have been swept, street hawkers cleared away and yellow-and-white Vatican flags flutter from lampposts under the warm breeze of the Coral Sea.
Among the gathering masses are 43 pilgrims who travelled by foot from the north coast to the south, traversing dense jungle and the formidable central cordillera, a journey measured in weeks, not days.
The trip was less arduous for others, but no less transformative.
Sophie Balbal travelled from the island of New Britain to represent a group of mothers.
"This is my very first time in my life to travel on a plane and to come to Port Moresby," she told AFP excitedly.
"Whatever message he passes on to us, I will try my best to pass it on to my fellow mothers, all the mamas in our parish."
