UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blind Faith In Alternative Energy Sources Leads To Serious Consequences - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

Blind Faith in Alternative Energy Sources Leads to Serious Consequences - Putin

Blind faith in alternative sources of energy and complete abandonment of hydrocarbon energy may result in serious consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Blind faith in alternative sources of energy and complete abandonment of hydrocarbon energy may result in serious consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Blind faith in simple and spectacular, but non-effective solutions leads to problems. I refer to such approaches as a complete abandonment of nuclear or hydrocarbon energy, for example, strict reliance on existing alternative energy sources. Will people live comfortably on a planet filled with wind turbines and covered with several layers of solar panels?" Putin said at the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS).

In particular, the Russian leader pointed to the disastrous consequences for birds due to the spread of wind turbines.

Set to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and investors, the GMIS initiative has been launched by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. This year the event is taking place in the city of Yekaterinburg, the industrial heartland of Russia.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Yekaterinburg United Arab Emirates May Event

Recent Stories

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

31 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

3 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

6 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

35 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

35 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.