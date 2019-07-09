Blind Faith in Alternative Energy Sources Leads to Serious Consequences - Putin

Blind faith in alternative sources of energy and complete abandonment of hydrocarbon energy may result in serious consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Blind faith in alternative sources of energy and complete abandonment of hydrocarbon energy may result in serious consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Blind faith in simple and spectacular, but non-effective solutions leads to problems. I refer to such approaches as a complete abandonment of nuclear or hydrocarbon energy, for example, strict reliance on existing alternative energy sources. Will people live comfortably on a planet filled with wind turbines and covered with several layers of solar panels?" Putin said at the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS).

In particular, the Russian leader pointed to the disastrous consequences for birds due to the spread of wind turbines.

Set to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and investors, the GMIS initiative has been launched by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. This year the event is taking place in the city of Yekaterinburg, the industrial heartland of Russia.