Blinken accuses Russia of 'assault' on global food system

United Nations, United States, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took aim at Russia at the UN Security Council on Thursday, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its recent withdrawal from a key grain initiative.

America's top diplomat, chairing a meeting about food insecurity at the UN's headquarters in New York, told the 15-member Council that "hunger must not be weaponized." He singled out Russia, saying its invasion of Ukraine last year had sparked an "assault" on the global food system.

Blinken lambasted Moscow for pulling out last month from the so-called Black Sea grain initiative.

The agreement had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the sea, during the conflict between the two countries.

Moscow refused to extend the deal, leading to a spike in grain prices that hit poorer countries hard.

"Every member of this council, every member of the United Nations should tell Moscow enough, enough using the Black Sea as blackmail," said Blinken.

"Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war," he added.