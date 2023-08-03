Open Menu

Blinken Accuses Russia Of 'assault' On Global Food System

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Blinken accuses Russia of 'assault' on global food system

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took aim at Russia at the UN Security Council on Thursday, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its recent withdrawal from a key grain initiative

United Nations, United States, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took aim at Russia at the UN Security Council on Thursday, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its recent withdrawal from a key grain initiative.

America's top diplomat, chairing a meeting about food insecurity at the UN's headquarters in New York, told the 15-member Council that "hunger must not be weaponized." He singled out Russia, saying its invasion of Ukraine last year had sparked an "assault" on the global food system.

Blinken lambasted Moscow for pulling out last month from the so-called Black Sea grain initiative.

The agreement had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the sea, during the conflict between the two countries.

Moscow refused to extend the deal, leading to a spike in grain prices that hit poorer countries hard.

"Every member of this council, every member of the United Nations should tell Moscow enough, enough using the Black Sea as blackmail," said Blinken.

"Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war," he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia New York From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukr ..

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

5 minutes ago
 Applications for admission to intermediate program ..

Applications for admission to intermediate programs open via OCAS

5 minutes ago
 Women's commission proposes more female representa ..

Women's commission proposes more female representation in elections

2 minutes ago
 IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

2 minutes ago
 Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir ..

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates G-13 communi ..

2 minutes ago
PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

16 minutes ago
 59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengu ..

59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal After Termination - ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar ..

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar Programme

23 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Japan's Military Build-Up Posing Long- ..

Moscow Says Japan's Military Build-Up Posing Long-Term Challenge to Russia

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World