UrduPoint.com

Blinken Accuses Russia Of Disrupting OSCE Warsaw Meeting On Human Rights

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Blinken Accuses Russia of Disrupting OSCE Warsaw Meeting on Human Rights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of allegedly blocking the OSCE's annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM), which was scheduled to have been held in Warsaw on September 27.

"Yesterday, the premier human rights conference of the Europe-Eurasia region should have opened in Warsaw, Poland.  Unfortunately, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) 2021 Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM) did not convene due to a decision by the Russian government to block the meeting," Blinken said in a statement.

"We deeply regret this attempt by the Russian government to block scrutiny of its worsening human rights record," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Warsaw Poland September Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

9 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.