Blinken Accuses Russia of Disrupting OSCE Warsaw Meeting on Human Rights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of allegedly blocking the OSCE's annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM), which was scheduled to have been held in Warsaw on September 27.

"Yesterday, the premier human rights conference of the Europe-Eurasia region should have opened in Warsaw, Poland. Unfortunately, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) 2021 Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM) did not convene due to a decision by the Russian government to block the meeting," Blinken said in a statement.

"We deeply regret this attempt by the Russian government to block scrutiny of its worsening human rights record," he said.