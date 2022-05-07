UrduPoint.com

Blinken Accuses Russia Of Misinterpreting History To Justify Special Operation In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Blinken Accuses Russia of Misinterpreting History to Justify Special Operation in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly trying to use history to make a case for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly trying to use history to make a case for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"As war again rages in Europe, we must increase our resolve to resist those who now seek to manipulate historical memory in order to advance their own ambitions," Blinken said in a statement for the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

"President Putin tries to twist history to attempt to justify his unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine," Blinken said.

The revision of history, and specifically of World War 2, has typically been an accusation addressed by Russia against the United States and its allies.

On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War 2. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to a difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics celebrate it a day later.

