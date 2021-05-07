Blinken Admits US Actions Have Undermined World Order in Recent Years

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council on Friday Washington has in recent years undermined the rules-based international order but pledged that the current administration would take a different course

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council on Friday Washington has in recent years undermined the rules-based international order but pledged that the current administration would take a different course.

"I know that some of our actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based order and led others to question whether we are still committed to it," Blinken said. "Rather than take our word for it, we ask the world to judge our commitment by our actions."