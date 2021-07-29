UrduPoint.com
Blinken Affirms To WHO Chief US Support For More Covid Origin Studies - State Dept.

Blinken Affirms to WHO Chief US Support for More Covid Origin Studies - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed Washington's support of additional studies on the COVD-19 origins to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a meeting in Kuwait, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken affirmed US support for the WHO's plans to conduct additional studies into the COVID-19 origins, including in the People's Republic of China, to better understand the current pandemic and prevent future ones," Price said in a readout.

"He stressed the need for the next phase to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference."

Blinken and Tedros also discussed bilateral cooperation and reforms of the WHO, Price added.

They expressed bilateral commitments to work together and with other countries to make meaningful, concrete progress in strengthening global health security to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics and health threats, he noted.

