Blinken After Classified Briefing With Senate Says US To Continue Sending Aid To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) There is enough bipartisan support to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a classified briefing with the US Senate.

"I came away from this very strongly convinced of the ongoing strong support that we're getting on a bipartisan basis," Blinken said as quoted by reporters on Wednesday.

In October, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged that if Republicans obtain a majority in the lower chamber, Ukraine would not get a "blank check" for aid, citing concerns about a recession.

Following the statement, US President Joe Biden said he worried about the future of congressional support to continue providing aid to Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously said a Republican majority in the upper chamber will focus on ensuring timely delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as greater allied assistance. 

