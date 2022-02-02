Blinken After Talks With Lavrov Spoke With NATO, OSCE, EU Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with officials representing allies and partners including NATO and the European Union following his discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

"After Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Lavrov, he then immediately picked up the phone and spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau, and EU High Representative Joseph Borrell. The Secretary thought it was important to engage them immediately on his discussion with Foreign Minister Lavrov," Price said.