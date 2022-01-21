UrduPoint.com

Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Work On Developing Understanding

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Work on Developing Understanding

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he feels after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the two countries can work on developing understanding.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he feels after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the two countries can work on developing understanding.

"Based on our discussion, I believe we can carry forward this work of developing understanding and agreements together that ensure our mutual security," Blinken said after the talks in Geneva.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva

Recent Stories

54 criminals held, two distilleries unearthed

54 criminals held, two distilleries unearthed

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Unde ..

Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Understanding' After Talks With La ..

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Intends to Get Kiev's Opinion ..

European Commission Intends to Get Kiev's Opinion on Nord Stream 2

4 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive to reach 22.4 million chil ..

Polio vaccination drive to reach 22.4 million children launches

4 minutes ago
 PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Su ..

PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Sunday: Gill

7 minutes ago
 Food Security policy to improve living standard of ..

Food Security policy to improve living standard of farmers: Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.