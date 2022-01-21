Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Work on Developing Understanding

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he feels after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the two countries can work on developing understanding.

"Based on our discussion, I believe we can carry forward this work of developing understanding and agreements together that ensure our mutual security," Blinken said after the talks in Geneva.